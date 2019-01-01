Créer et gérer des clusters Kubernetes avec Rancher
Installerez le serveur Rancher
Prendrez en main l'interface de Rancher
Apprendrez à créer, importer et gérer des clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher
Installerez le serveur Rancher
Prendrez en main l'interface de Rancher
Apprendrez à créer, importer et gérer des clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous prendrez en main Rancher et apprendrez à gérer et manipuler des clusters Kubernetes de manière centralisée dans Rancher. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Comprendre le fonctionnement de Rancher - Créer un cluster kubernetes dans Rancher - Ajouter un cluster Kubernetes existant dans Rancher pour le gérer - Manipuler des clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher - Déployer des applications sur un cluster Kubernetes via Rancher - Déployer des applications via Rancher avec les catalogues - Ajouter des catalogues d'application dans Rancher Ce projet guidé est recommandé aux personnes expérimentées dans l'orchestration de conteneurs avec Kubernetes et qui souhaitent découvrir et apprendre à utiliser Rancher. Il vous donnera une compréhension de base suffisante du fonctionnement de cet outil et de ses fonctionnalités. Une connaissance préalable de l'orchestrateur de conteneurs Kubernetes est donc recommandée pour profiter au maximum de ce projet guidé.
Kubernetes
Docker
Conteneurs
Rancher
Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction et présentation de Rancher
Prise en main de l’interface web de Rancher
Importation de clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher
Création de cluster Kubernetes à partir de Rancher
Les catalogues d’applications dans Rancher
Déploiement d’une application dans Rancher
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.