Créer et gérer des clusters Kubernetes avec Rancher

Installerez le serveur Rancher

Prendrez en main l'interface de Rancher

Apprendrez à créer, importer et gérer des clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher

Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous prendrez en main Rancher et apprendrez à gérer et manipuler des clusters Kubernetes de manière centralisée dans Rancher. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Comprendre le fonctionnement de Rancher - Créer un cluster kubernetes dans Rancher - Ajouter un cluster Kubernetes existant dans Rancher pour le gérer - Manipuler des clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher - Déployer des applications sur un cluster Kubernetes via Rancher - Déployer des applications via Rancher avec les catalogues - Ajouter des catalogues d'application dans Rancher Ce projet guidé est recommandé aux personnes expérimentées dans l'orchestration de conteneurs avec Kubernetes et qui souhaitent découvrir et apprendre à utiliser Rancher. Il vous donnera une compréhension de base suffisante du fonctionnement de cet outil et de ses fonctionnalités. Une connaissance préalable de l'orchestrateur de conteneurs Kubernetes est donc recommandée pour profiter au maximum de ce projet guidé.

  • Kubernetes

  • Docker

  • Conteneurs

  • Rancher

  • Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2)

  1. Introduction et présentation de Rancher

  2. Prise en main de l’interface web de Rancher

  3. Importation de clusters Kubernetes dans Rancher

  4. Création de cluster Kubernetes à partir de Rancher

  5. Les catalogues d’applications dans Rancher

  6. Déploiement d’une application dans Rancher

