Créer et manipuler un cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube
Installer Minikube
Créer et manipuler un cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube
Déployer une application sur Minikube
Installer Minikube
Créer et manipuler un cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube
Déployer une application sur Minikube
Dans ce cours de deux heures, basé sur un projet, vous apprendrez comment installer un cluster Kubernetes à l'aide de Minikube. Vous apprendrez principalement à créer et manipuler un cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube et à déployer une application sur Minikube. A la fin de ce projet guidé, vous serez en mesure de: - Installer Minikube - Créer et manipuler un cluster Kubernetes à nœud unique avec Minikube - Ajouter un noeud à un cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube - Activer et désactiver des extensions de Minikube - Déployer une application dans un cluster Kubernetes sur Minikube et y accéder - Accéder au Dashboard de Kubernetes avec Minikube Ce projet guidé est recommandé aux développeurs, administrateurs systèmes, aspirants au métier de DevOps, et à toute personne s'intéressant à l'orchestration de conteneurs avec Kubernetes. Pour bien réaliser ce projet guidé il vous serait utile de maîtriser la ligne de commande Linux puis connaître les bases sur la conteneurisation avec Docker et l’orchestration des conteneurs avec Kubernetes.
Linux
Kubernetes
Docker
Conteneurs
Minikube
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction et présentation de Minikube
Installation de kubectl et Minikube
Création d'un cluster Kubernetes à nœud unique avec Minikube
Manipulation du cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube et accès au dashboard Kubernetes
Déploiement d'une application sur Minikube
Activation d'extensions sur Minikube
Manipulation de nœuds au sein du cluster Kubernetes avec Minikube
Nettoyage et suppression du cluster avec Minikube
