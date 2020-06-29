Create Custom Layers in Keras
Create custom layers in Keras.
Use custom layers in Keras models.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a custom layer in Keras, and create a model using the custom layer. In this project, we will create a simplified version of a Parametric ReLU layer, and use it in a neural network model. Then we will use the neural network to solve a multi-class classiﬁcation problem. We will also compare our activation layer with the more commonly used ReLU activation layer. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your Internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with (e.g. Python, Jupyter, and Tensorflow) pre-installed. Prerequisites: In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python programming, neural networks, and Keras. Notes: - You will be able to access the cloud desktop 5 times. However, you will be able to access instructions videos as many times as you want. - This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Importing Libraries
Importing and Visualizing Data
Creating a Custom Layer
Creating the Model
Model Training
Comparison with ReLU
by SMJun 29, 2020
Once again a guided project from this instructor, who describe the things in the simplest way possible.
by MKNov 22, 2020
it will be great if instructor goes in to little more details specifically for learnable parameters. but still its a great project. I liked it and thanks a lot.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
