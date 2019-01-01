Chevron Left
Back to Design a Business Model Canvas with Miro

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Business Model Canvas with Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This project allows you to create a Business Model Canvas with Miro, an online tool for creating professional graphic visuals and remote collaborative work. You will understand the various features of the platform and you will have all the basic skills to create a Business Model Canvas or economic model for your project with ease. You will learn how to use Miro to easily build your Business Model Canvas and you will be able to present it with clarity. This project is intended for people wishing to develop their professional project or create one....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder