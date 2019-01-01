Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Business Model Canvas with Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project allows you to create a Business Model Canvas with Miro, an online tool for creating professional graphic visuals and remote collaborative work. You will understand the various features of the platform and you will have all the basic skills to create a Business Model Canvas or economic model for your project with ease.
You will learn how to use Miro to easily build your Business Model Canvas and you will be able to present it with clarity. This project is intended for people wishing to develop their professional project or create one....