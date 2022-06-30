Diagramas de afinidad en Miro
Aprenderás acerca de la herramienta de Miro
Gracias a este curso aprenderás a desarrollar Diagramas de afinidad en Miro en Miro. El Diagrama de afinidad te permitirá ordenar y organizar tus ideas. También aprenderás acerca de Miro. Miro es una herramienta para trabajar con pizarras virtuales infinitas con todo tu equipo en tiempo real y desde cualquier lugar. Para ello, te guiaremos desde cero para que aprendas que es diagrama de afinidad, a cómo desarrollarlo y a cómo utilizarlo. Después avanzaremos con Miro, desde el manejo básico hasta funcionalidades avanzadas . Finalmente desarrollarás un proyecto de principio a fin donde utilices todo lo aprendido acerca del Diagrama de afinidad y de Miro.
Diagrama de Afinidad
Miro
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Fundamentos de los diagramas de afinidad
Como desarrollar un diagrama de afinidad
Funciones básicas de Miro
Funciones avanzadas de Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Utilización de Miro
Desarrollo de un diagrama de afinidad en Miro
Ejercicio Práctico. Diagrama de Afinidad en Miro
Diagrama de afinidad compacto en Miro
Cumulative Challenge
