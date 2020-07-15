Explainable Machine Learning with LIME and H2O in R

4.7
stars

51 ratings

9 reviews

Offered By

2,013 already enrolled

In this Guided Project, you will:

Use LIME and H2O for automatic and interpretable machine learning

Build Classification Models with AutoML

Explain and Interpret the Model Predictions using LIME

2 hours
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

Welcome to this hands-on, guided introduction to Explainable Machine Learning with LIME and H2O in R. By the end of this project, you will be able to use the LIME and H2O packages in R for automatic and interpretable machine learning, build classification models quickly with H2O AutoML and explain and interpret model predictions using LIME. Machine learning (ML) models such as Random Forests, Gradient Boosted Machines, Neural Networks, Stacked Ensembles, etc., are often considered black boxes. However, they are more accurate for predicting non-linear phenomena due to their flexibility. Experts agree that higher accuracy often comes at the price of interpretability, which is critical to business adoption, trust, regulatory oversight (e.g., GDPR, Right to Explanation, etc.). As more industries from healthcare to banking are adopting ML models, their predictions are being used to justify the cost of healthcare and for loan approvals or denials. For regulated industries that use machine learning, interpretability is a requirement. As Finale Doshi-Velez and Been Kim put it, interpretability is "The ability to explain or to present in understandable terms to a human.". To successfully complete the project, we recommend that you have prior experience with programming in R, basic machine learning theory, and have trained ML models in R. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Skills you will develop

  • r-programming-language

  • data-science

  • LIME

  • machine-learning

  • H2O

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction and Project Overview

  2. Import Libraries and Load the IBM HR Employee Attrition Data

  3. Preprocess Data using Recipes

  4. Start H2O Cluster and Create Train/Test Splits

  5. Run AutoML to Train and Tune Models

  6. Leaderboard Exploration

  7. Model Performance Evaluation

  8. Local Interpretable Model-Agnostic Explanations (LIME)

  9. Apply LIME to Interpret Model Outcomes

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Instructor

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EXPLAINABLE MACHINE LEARNING WITH LIME AND H2O IN R

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder