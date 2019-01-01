Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Facebook Business Manager by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, learners will know how to get started with Facebook Business Manager. According to Facebook, “Business Manager allows advertisers to manage their marketing efforts in one place and share access to assets across their team, partner agencies and vendors.” By the end of this project you will know how to create a Facebook page, a Facebook Business page, and understand how to effectively manage your Facebook Business page using Facebook Business Manager.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....