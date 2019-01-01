Vertex AI: Qwik Start
Train a TensorFlow model locally in a hosted Vertex Notebook and create a managed Tabular dataset artifact for experiment tracking
Containerize your training code with Cloud Build and push it to Google Cloud Artifact Registry
Run a Vertex AI custom training job with your custom model container and use Vertex TensorBoard to visualize model performance
Deploy trained model to a Vertex Online Prediction Endpoint for serving predictions, request an online prediction & explanation and see the response