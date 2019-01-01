How to Use Blob Objects in Azure Storage Account like a Pro

Understand how Azure Storage Account work

Manage Blob objects

Secure Data and Lifecycle Management and Manage Data Transfer

An Azure storage account contains all your Azure Storage data objects, including blobs, file shares, queues, tables, and disks. The storage account provides a unique namespace for your Azure Storage data that's accessible from anywhere in the world over HTTP or HTTPS. Data in your storage account is durable and highly available, secure, and massively scalable. In this project, you will learn how an Azure Storage Account works and how you can upload and manage blob objects as well as secure the objects, transfer data and manage the lifecycle of the objects. Once you’re done with this project, you will be able to use and manage objects in Azure Storage Account with confidence in just a few steps.

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Cloud Storage

  • Devops

  • Cloud Computing

  1. How Azure Storage Account works

  2. Creating an Azure Storage Account

  3. Creating Containers and Uploading Objects

  4. Optional Quiz – How Azure Storage Account Works

  5. Lifecycle Management

  6. Securing objects and Access Control

  7. Transferring Objects

  8. Optional Quiz – How Data Management and Data Transfer works

  9. Replicating Data

  10. Hosting a Static Web Site

  11. Optional Challenge: Deploy a Photo Gallery App

  12. Cleaning up the environment

