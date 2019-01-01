How to use Open Tracking for emails with MailChimp
Learn how to create email campaign in MailChimp
Create reports and analyze open rate in MailChimp
Troubleshoot possible open rate issues in MailChimp
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a campaign in MailChimp, how to generate reports, and how to track open and click data in MailChimp. Your new skills will help you efficiently manage marketing and stay up to date on the opening rate of your email campaigns in MailChimp.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up or log in to MailChimp account, project overview
Create an email campaign in MailChimp
Analyze email campaign reports in MailChimp
Track open email data in MailChimp
Troubleshoot open tracking in MailChimp
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
