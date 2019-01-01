Apprendre à une IA des jeux de stratégie avec easyAI
Modélisation de jeux à somme nulle avec easyAI
Les méthodes d'entrainement d'une IA orientée jeu
Optimisation de l'entrainement des modèles easyAI
Modélisation de jeux à somme nulle avec easyAI
Les méthodes d'entrainement d'une IA orientée jeu
Optimisation de l'entrainement des modèles easyAI
Dans ce projet guidé, vous découvrirez easyAI un Framework d’intelligence artificielle pouvant apprendre à la machine à jouer des jeux de stratégie dit à somme nulle. Vous allez découvrir ce Framework à travers la création de 5 jeux en console : le jeu des Allumettes, le jeu de Nim, le Morpion, Puissance 4 et Awalé. easyAI embarque plusieurs simples algorithmes de Machine Learning comme Negamax et les arbres de Monte-Carlo souvent utilisé pour le Reinforcement Learning. Ce cours est destiné aux pratiquants du Machine Learning, ayant des sensibilités en Gaming.
Reinforcement Learning
Machine Learning
Programmation Python
Gaming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction & découverte de easyAI
Apprendre le jeu des Allumettes à l’IA
Apprendre le jeu de Nim à l’IA
Apprend le jeu du Morpion à l’IA
Apprendre le jeu Puissance 4 à l’IA
Apprendre le jeu Awalé à l’IA
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.