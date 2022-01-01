Free
In general terms, gaming refers to specialized applications like video games and electronic games viewed and played through computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and game consoles that are either handheld or link to a screen like a TV or a monitor. Gaming also refers to the work that goes into developing and creating these electronic games. This includes aspects of video game development and design, user interface design, interactive storytelling, level design, and gaming product development.
Gaming's more recent growth has come not from console-based games, but from gaming in the cloud. As cloud technology has advanced in recent years, cloud gaming has soared in usage. All the computational work, like game logic processing, game scene rendering, and video encoding streaming, is now done in a cloud server, where the games are stored.
It's important for you to learn gaming as it's been found to have positive mental benefits for users as well as creators. Gamers tend to be problem solvers, as many gaming scenarios put the user in situations in which they have to figure out an exit from danger. Gaming development also puts your brain to the test to be more imaginative. As a creator of video games, you'll have to learn to find new ways to energize your games, and this effort fuels your mental creativity.
In addition, it's important to learn gaming since it is a continuously growing industry. The increasing usage of mobile gaming applications via smartphones and multi-user games in the cloud shows the gaming industry has a bright future ahead for both users and creators.
The types of career opportunities in gaming include positions like gameplay programmer, game tester, visual designer, character animator, and game quality assurance tester. Working in gaming should appeal to those who can deliver creativity and fun while keeping a close eye on process and order. Getting the balance right with your creative skills and technology background can help you move closer to working in one of these jobs. As you begin to learn more about gaming, you may discover a similar area of interest.
Online courses can help further your interest level and technical skills in developing video games for consoles, apps, or the cloud. You may already be an excellent gamer or have even developed some games on your own. Taking online courses can help you reach new levels of gaming application expertise in script development, game animation principles, and user experience. Online courses can help supplement your existing knowledge of gaming too, and you may be able to move deeper into game programming and development for an exciting career.