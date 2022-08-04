Network Basics on Microsoft Windows
Locate network and internet settingsandIP address.
Identify public and private IP addresses.
Use terminal commands via the Command-Line Utility (CLI)
Locate network and internet settingsandIP address.
Identify public and private IP addresses.
Use terminal commands via the Command-Line Utility (CLI)
Designed for beginners who are interested in networking, IT support, or other IT roles, and you’d like to gain job-ready computer science skills that will elevate your resume to potential employers, Network Basics on Microsoft Windows is for you! Designed for beginners, this hands-on, guided project is perfect for anyone new to networking and features four easy-to-follow, hands-on, mentored labs. In this guided project, you’ll learn how to locate network and internet settings, the machine's IP address, and the router's default gateway address. You’ll be able to identify protocols used by web browsers and websites and locate a computer's public and private IP addresses. You will learn to identify the protocols and ports associated with various rules used by Microsoft Windows Defender. Round out your lab experience by discovering how easily you can use terminal commands via the Microsoft Windows Command-Line Utility (CLI) to locate IP addresses, ping the gateway, trace data routes, and obtain network performance statistics. Earn a shareable certificate! After completing the guided project labs, you can assess your knowledge using a graded quiz available here on Coursera. Score 80% or higher to earn your Guided Project certificate. With this guided project completed, gain additional networking–related knowledge when you enroll in Introduction to Networking and Storage. Complete that course to earn a shareable badge that attests to your Microsoft Windows Networking skills. This course is part of the Information Technology (IT) and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization. The IT and Cloud Fundamentals Specialization provides prerequisite skills for almost all IT careers, including technical support specialist, data analyst, data scientist, software engineer, systems administrator, and IT manager. With this specialization, you'll acquire hardware, operating systems, programming, database, networking, storage, cybersecurity, and cloud computing knowledge and skills that prepare you for an entry-level IT role. No previous experience is necessary for this lab. Learn without limitations.
Command-Line Utility Interface (CLI)
Microsoft Windows Network Settings
Network Performance
Network Troubleshooting
Wireless Networks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Access network and internet settings using two methods, locate network properties and the computer’s IP address and default gateway address.
Identify default web browser and website protocols.
Locate the computer's public and private IP addresses.
Determine the protocols and ports associated with various rules used in Microsoft Windows Defender.
Use the Command-Line Utility interface (CLI) to locate IP addresses, ping the gateway, trace data routes and obtain network statistics.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.