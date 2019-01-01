Chevron Left
How to optimize your Instagram Business Profile by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

After completing this project, you will have learned how to optimize your Instagram Business Profile to better reach your target audience on Instagram. The goal of this project is to improve and optimize your Instagram Business profile in order to attract users. An Instagram Business Account allows you to advertise your business on the social media platform Instagram by publishing and sharing ads and photos with your target group. Today, you will learn various techniques that will help you improve your Instagram Business profile and to successfully advertise your brand on Instagram....
