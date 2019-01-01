Pinterest pour les débutants
Créer un compte personnel et Business sur Pinterest
Utiliser les différentes fonctionnalités de Pinterest telles que la création de tableaux et d'épingles
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer un compte personnel et Business sur Pinterest
Utiliser les différentes fonctionnalités de Pinterest telles que la création de tableaux et d'épingles
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser la plateforme Pinterest. Vous serez en mesure de créer un compte Pinterest et de découvrir les différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre le site web. Ce projet vous permettra de débuter sur la plateforme Pinterest et de comprendre son utilité à travers plusieurs étapes que l’on verra ensemble. Ce projet est destiné à tous les niveaux mais surtout aux débutants et aux personnes qui aimeraient utiliser Pinterest pour la première fois. Il est idéal pour les personnes souhaitant promouvoir leurs marques. L’objectif est de vous permettre de comprendre comment utiliser Pinterest en détail.
Ce projet est destiné à tous les niveaux
Digital Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte sur Pinterest
Épingler des images sur Pinterest
Créer des épingles sur Pinterest
Créer des tableaux sur Pinterest
Découvrir la suite Business sur Pinterest
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.