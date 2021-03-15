Get Up and Running with TypeScript
Understand how TypeScript works
Start coding in TypeScript
Debugging JavaScript with TypeScript
In this 1.5 hour class you will learn about TypeScript and start writing code that compile to JavaScript. You will also debug a small JavaScript webpage using TypeScript. At the end of this class you will have everything you need to start using TypeScript! Required: Basic to Intermediate JavaScript
cross platform
Typescript
Computer Language
Software Development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction - What is TypeScript?
Set up and write your first TypeScript application
The typing system of TypeScript
Functions in TypeScript
Interface
Modules and Loaders
Putting TypeScript to work
