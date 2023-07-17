Coursera Project Network
واير شارك للمبتدئين: التقاط حزم البيانات
واير شارك للمبتدئين: التقاط حزم البيانات

Taught in Arabic

Ahmed Sameh

Instructor: Ahmed Sameh

Guided Project

Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills with expert guidance
Beginner level

Recommended experience

1hr 10 min
Learn at your own pace
No downloads or installation required
Only available on desktop
Hands-on learning

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء Profile مخصص ، والبدأ في التقاط حركة مرور البيانات في الشبكة وحفظها

  • استخدام Display Filter لأظهارعنوان IP معين او بروتوكول معين

  • استخدام ال Display Filters مع ال Logical Operators لتحليل حزم بيانات الخاصة بي بروتوكول معين وتحديد المشكلات

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. كيفية إنشاء ملف خاص بك كبداية استخدامك لواير شارك

  2. إضافة وإخفاء أو مسح عمود معين وتعيين مواقع IPs عن طريق GeoIP

  3. عمل التقاط لحركة مرور البيانات في الشبكة وتطبيق الالتقاط طويل المدى

  4. تطبيق كيفية عمل التقاط للدخول على موقع إلكتروني على الشبكة وحفظها

  5. كتابة مرشحات العرض لإظهار حزم بيانات لـ بروتوكول معين

  6. كتابة مرشحات عرض لإظهار حزم بيانات لعنوان IP معين

  7. استخدام العوامل المنطقية لإظهار حزم بيانات بمواصفات معينة

  8. تطبيق كيفية تحديد مشكلة تواجه أحد المستخدمين اثناء التصفح لموقع الكتروني معين

  9. تحليل ملف PCAP خاص بالدخول على موقع الكتروني

Recommended experience

لمن لديهم فهم ال TCP/IP Model وبروتوكول HTTP

Instructor

Ahmed Sameh
Coursera Project Network
Offered by

Coursera Project Network

How you'll learn

  • Skill-based, hands-on learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.

  • Expert guidance

    Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.

  • Available only on desktop

    This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

