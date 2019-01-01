The Pennsylvania State University Logo

Founded in 1855 as Pennsylvania's only land-grant university, The Pennsylvania State University combines academic rigor with a vibrant campus life. A nationally recognized Research-I institution, Penn State teaches students to be leaders with a global perspective. Supporting not only the citizens of our Commonwealth, Penn State engages in collaborative activities with industrial, educational, and agricultural partners in the United States and abroad to generate, disseminate, integrate, and apply knowledge that is valuable to society.

Alexander N. Hristov

Professor of Dairy Nutrition
Animal Science
Bhushan Jayarao

Resident Director
Penn State Animal Diagnostic Laboratory (ADL)
Chad Dechow

Associate Professor of Dairy Cattle Genetics
College of Agricultural Sciences
Dr. Ottar N. Bjornstad

Professor of Entomology and Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. Matthew Ferrari

Assistant Professor of Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. Peter Hudson

Willaman Professor of Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. David P. Hughes

Assistant Professor of Entomology and Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. Kathryn W. Jablokow

Professor
Engineering Design and Mechanical Engineering
Dr. Jack V. Matson

Professor Emeritus
Department of Enviromental Engineering
Dr. Mary L. Poss

Professor of Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. Andrew Read

Alumni Professor in the Biological Sciences, and Professor of Entomology
Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics
Dr. Anthony C. Robinson

Associate Professor and Director for Online Geospatial Education
Department of Geography
Dr. Marcel Salathé

Assistant Professor of Biology
Department of Biology
Dr. Rachel A. Smith

Associate Professor
Department of Communication Arts & Sciences and Human Development & Family Studies
Dr. Armend Tahirsylaj

Associate professor
Dr. Darrell Velegol

Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering
Department of Chemical Engineering
Gabriella A. Varga

Distinguished Professor of Animal Science
Dairy and Animal Science
Greg Roth

Professor of Agronomy
Plant Science
James Dunn

Professor of Agricultural Economics
Agriicultural Economics, Sociology and Education
Kathy Soder

Research Animal Scientist
USDA-Agricultural Research Service, Pasture Systems and Watershed Management
Lisa A. Holden

Associate Professor of Dairy Science
Animal Science
Prof. Kelleann Foster

Director
Stuckeman School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Robert Van Saun

Professor of Veterinary Science and Extension Veterinarian
Department of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences
Troy L. Ott

Professor of Reproductive Biology and Associate Director
Huck Institutes of the Life Sciences
