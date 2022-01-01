About this Specialization

As a coursera certified specialization completer you will have a proven deep understanding on massive parallel data processing, data exploration and visualization, and advanced machine learning & deep learning. You'll understand the mathematical foundations behind all machine learning & deep learning algorithms. You can apply knowledge in practical use cases, justify architectural decisions, understand the characteristics of different algorithms, frameworks & technologies & how they impact model performance & scalability. If you choose to take this specialization and earn the Coursera specialization certificate, you will also earn an IBM digital badge. To find out more about IBM digital badges follow the link ibm.biz/badging.
How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

