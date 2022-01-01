- Develop for Azure storage
- Develop Azure compute solutions
- Connect to and consume Azure services and third-party services
- Implement Azure security
- Monitor and troubleshoot Azure solutions
- Choose Microsft Azure data technologies that meet different business needs and scale to meet demand securely
- Describe common data engineering practices
- Explain the differences between on-premises and cloud data solutions
- Prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate exam
- Design and implement data storage
- Design and implement data security
- Monitor and optimize data storage and data processing
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Engineering. Master designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services
Offered By
What you will learn
You will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how to take advantage of this technology to an organizations benefit.
You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.
You will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse Pipeline.
How to use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This is a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services.
For example, when you learn about integrating, transforming, and consolidating data; you will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox or directly in the Azure Portal. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace.
You will need a Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 10 Courses in this Specialization
Microsoft Azure for Data Engineering
The world of data has evolved and the advent of cloud technologies is providing new opportunities for businesses to explore. In this course, you will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how a Data Engineer can take advantage of this technology to an organization's benefit.
Data Storage in Microsoft Azure
Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory
In this course, you will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory.
Introduction to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics
In this course, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to perform different types of analytics through its’ components that can be used to build Modern Data Warehouses through to advanced analytical solutions. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics solves the issue of having a single service to fulfill the broad range of analytics requirements that organizations face today and take a tour of the core application used to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics that enable you to build your analytical solutions in one place.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.