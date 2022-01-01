Placeholder
Earn 50% off your Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-203 Certification Exam
Learners who pass all courses will receive a voucher for 50% off the DP-203 Certification Exam.

About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
There are 10 Courses in this Specialization

Microsoft Azure for Data Engineering

Data Storage in Microsoft Azure

Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory

Introduction to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics

