Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more. In this next revolution of digital transformation, growth is being driven by technology. Our integrated cloud approach creates an unmatched platform for digital transformation. We address the real-world needs of customers by seamlessly integrating Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, LinkedIn, GitHub, Microsoft Power Platform, and Azure to unlock business value for every organization—from large enterprises to family-run businesses. The backbone and foundation of this is Azure.

Courses and Specializations

Microsoft 365 Fundamentals
Microsoft 365 Fundamentals Specialization

Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep
Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep
Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep
Microsoft Azure Developer Associate AZ-204 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep
Microsoft Azure Fundamentals AZ-900 Exam Prep Specialization

Brendan McKeown

Brendan McKeown

Catalin Popa

Catalin Popa

