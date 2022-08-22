Cyclical Unemployment: How to Stay Relevant During an Economic Downturn

Learn what you can do when a company begins reducing hiring or instituting layoffs as a result of a slowing economy.
When a business grows, it generally has to hire more employees to keep up with demand. However, when a business slows down, it may reduce the amount of staff it hires or even conduct layoffs. Cyclical unemployment refers to the latter scenario. It’s a period of short-term unemployment tied closely to an economic slowdown, like a recession. When that initial unemployment lasts for a longer period of time, it tends to become structural, meaning that the skills people have don’t match the available jobs.
A growing number of tech companies have instituted layoffs recently in response to the slowing economy, which has sparked concerns about an upcoming phase of cyclical unemployment. There are unique challenges that come with any period of higher unemployment rates, but there are actions you can take.
Let’s go over more about cyclical unemployment, how long it tends to last, and what you can do to stay relevant in your current role or as you set about finding a new one.
Cyclical unemployment is a short period of higher unemployment that results from an economic slowdown. In a slowdown, consumers do not purchase as much, leading businesses to reduce their overall labor expenditures in an attempt to address a decline in growth or productivity.
Every economy has some amount of unemployment. When unemployment is low (what’s sometimes known as a “tight labor market”), workers may have greater power because their services are in high demand. However, when unemployment rises, it may be harder to find new opportunities because there may be fewer available roles and more people applying to them.
Compared to structural unemployment, cyclical unemployment is typically shorter. It can last anywhere from one month to 1.5 years. Recovery depends on the economy rebounding due to a number of reasons. For example, consumers begin spending more and demand rises, interest rates decrease, or the government institutes programs to curb unemployment.
During a period of cyclical unemployment, companies tend to reduce hiring and even conduct layoffs. When the economy starts to rebound, it may not lead to an immediate decrease in unemployment. Instead, companies may ask more from their current employees rather than focus on hiring until it’s clear how much consumer spending has increased.
Cyclical unemployment also tends to affect specific industries. When the demand for a particular industry’s product or service drops significantly, as the construction industry experienced during the housing crisis in 2008, it can have a sweeping impact on the entire workforce. Employment in the construction industry fell by 1.5 million jobs between 2007 and 2009, though that industry has since recovered [1]. Similarly, Glassdoor found that the number of open jobs for certain professions, such as receptionist, accountant, and event coordinator, decreased between 2020 and 2021 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic [2].
Whether you are concerned about your current role or have recently been laid off, there are actions you can take during a period of cyclical unemployment to strengthen your skill set and stay relevant.
Each role requires a particular set of job skills that usually includes workplace, technical, and transferable skills. Learning new technical skills and identifying your transferable skills can help. Let’s discuss each one in more detail:
Some technical skills are more in demand than others, such as user experience (UX) and data analysis. Learn more about the seven skills in high demand at the moment. We’ve also compiled important skills for the professions outlined below:
Transferable skills are those you can take from job to job, such as critical thinking, communication, and management. They have more to do with how you complete your work and how you work with others—also known as interpersonal skills.
Applying to a new job or changing careers often requires identifying the transferable skills you will bring to a new role.
Learn more: How to Feature and Format Key Skills on Your Resume
As part of your skills development, you may want to consider earning a relevant credential, like a professional certificate, or attending a bootcamp to gain or improve your job-ready skills. On Coursera, you’ll find Professional Certificates from Google, Meta, IBM, Salesforce, and other industry leaders in a range of fields: data analytics, project management, business, sales, and marketing.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(51,869 ratings)
701,913 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
Between 1996 and 2018, 7.2 percent of workers held multiple jobs [3]. If you’re concerned about the stability of your primary income stream, it may be worthwhile to explore additional opportunities you can do on the side.
Taking on a side job, side hustle, or establishing a passive income stream can allow you to explore a passion, develop important skills that feed back into your main role, and earn extra money.
Find jobs that are in high demand, such as medical assistants, web developers, and financial managers. Keep in mind that demands may shift based on the changing needs of the economy, but the US Bureau of Labor Statistics regularly tracks jobs that are expected to grow faster than others and can be an excellent resource as you explore opportunities.
Brush up on your interview skills by enrolling in Advanced Interviewing Techniques from the University of Maryland on Coursera, or explore what you need to build a strong Indeed or LinkedIn profile with one of Coursera’s Guided Projects.
You can also build in-demand skills for lucrative careers in project management, UX design, data science, marketing analytics, and sales by earning a Professional Certificate from leading companies like Google, Meta, and IBM, all available on Coursera.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Construction Employment Peaks Before the Recession and Falls Sharply Throughout It, https://www.bls.gov/opub/mlr/2011/04/art4full.pdf.” Accessed August 3, 2022.
2. Glassdoor. “Glassdoor Workplace Trends 2021, https://www.glassdoor.com/research/app/uploads/sites/2/2020/11/Workplace_Trends_2021_Glassdoor_Final.pdf.” Accessed August 3, 2022.
3. United States Census Bureau. “Using Administrative Data, Census Bureau Can Now Track the Rise in Multiple Jobholderes, https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/02/new-way-to-measure-how-many-americans-work-more-than-one-job.html.” Accessed August 3, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.