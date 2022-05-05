What Does a Flight Nurse Do? Responsibilities, Salaries, and More

Find out what does a flight nurse does, what the education requirements are, and how you can pursue this exciting and competitive medical career.
To become a flight nurse, you begin by earning a nursing license in your state and gaining experience working with patients in trauma and critical care units. If you like the fast-paced environment of emergency rooms and don't mind working in small spaces, you can pursue the education and training you need to become a flight nurse.
A flight nurse takes care of critically ill patients while transported from an accident scene or from one medical facility to another. Getting someone to the hospital as quickly as possible is often a matter of life or death, and it's a regular day at work for a flight nurse. As a flight nurse, you take your career to new heights as part of a valuable support team.
Flight nurses are registered nurses who care for patients transported in a helicopter or plane. As a flight nurse, your primary responsibility is to keep patients stable until they arrive at their destination. This work can be intense and unpredictable, but it's also rewarding to know patients have the care they need when they are between medical facilities.
During transport, you can provide first aid, resuscitate a patient, monitor vital signs, or even insert an IV. Your patients tend to be critically ill or severely injured and require constant monitoring. In addition to directly caring for patients, you may organize and maintain patient charts and other required paperwork and keep track of equipment and supplies on the airplane or helicopter to ensure you have what you need at all times.
Flight nurses are part of a team of trained medical professionals that includes paramedics and doctors, along with the flight crew. Your tasks can consist of helping patients board and deboard the plane and performing checks on the aircraft and equipment. This involves cleaning rooms, washing the aircraft, and reviewing expiration dates. If the patient is not a trauma patient, you may assist the pilot.
The work of a flight nurse is very similar to what you see in an emergency room or intensive care unit. However, flight nurses do this work in much smaller spaces and under extreme conditions that may include severe weather and exposure to harmful chemicals and debris.
The work environment is the most significant difference between flight nursing and other types of nursing. While you may work in hospitals, you could also find work in fire departments, medical transportation companies, search and rescue organizations, government agencies, and military bases.
Flight nurses can occasionally work in high-risk environments. You may be dispatched in inclement weather, with heavy rain, fog, or snow that reduces visibility. On the ground, you may respond to accident scenes where gas leaks and debris like broken glass present hazards. In the air, turbulence can interfere with your work with patients. For these reasons, your flight nurse training includes emergency response training and learning to be aware of your surroundings.
Every flight nurse is a registered nurse, and they have a unique set of skills that help them successfully work with high-needs patients in turbulent environments. These skills include technical skills directly related to the field of nursing, and people skills that help them interact with others and make decisions.
Flight nurses must be able to provide emergency medical care to patients. Your training can include the following technical skills:
Advanced cardiac life support
Airway and mechanical ventilation
Basic life support
Chest X-ray interpretation
Neonatal resuscitation
Pediatric advanced life support
Transport techniques
Ventilator training
You may develop these skills through coursework you take when preparing to be a registered nurse, certification programs, or hands-on experience in a medical facility.
Successful flight nurses know how to work by themselves and with people. In an emergency, you must be able to communicate with your team members and make decisions at the spur of the moment. The following people skills come in handy during your work:
Critical thinking: Analyzing and responding to the emergency
Effective communication: With team members and patients
Resourcefulness: Being able to improvise in the moment and solve problems
Self-starter: Not waiting for commands in an emergency
Staying calm under pressure: Being able to think clearly and make decisions
Time management: Making good use of the time between transports
Flight nurses cannot always predict what will happen to patients. Your ability to adapt and respond at a moment's notice is critical to your work. Also, it helps to be comfortable working in a small, enclosed space and enjoy the occasional adrenaline rush.
The median salary for flight nurses in the United States is $107,271 [1]. This is considerably higher than the median salary for a registered nurse, which was $77,600 in 2021 [2].
Although the US Bureau of Labor Statistics does not provide specific information about this nursing specialty, the organization does expect the need for registered nurses to grow 9 percent between 2020 and 2030 [2].
To become a flight nurse, you must be a registered nurse and complete specialized training. If you're currently a licensed practical nurse, you can pursue an associate degree in nursing (ADN) or a bachelor's degree in nursing (BSN).
These degrees take between two and four years to complete, depending on the degree you're seeking, the school's requirements, and previous coursework you may be able to transfer. You also must pass the NCLEX-RN exam to earn a nursing license from your state.
Once you have your license as a registered nurse, you may want to gain experience working in high-pressure situations like an emergency room or intensive care unit. Many flight nurses have between three and five years of ER or ICU experience. You also may find it helpful to learn the basics of navigation and flight, but learning to pilot a plane or helicopter shouldn’t be necessary.
The final step to becoming a flight nurse is earning flight nursing credentials. The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing and the Air and Surface Transport Nurses Association offer certification programs for registered nurses. In some states, you have up to one year to earn flight nursing certification. However, you may find it beneficial to earn them before applying for positions.
Adding these credentials to your resume may help you get a job, especially when you're trying to enter the field and may not have specific experience working in airplanes and other transport vehicles.
Flight nurses typically earn either an associate degree in nursing or a bachelor's degree in nursing as part of their licensing requirements. The degree program you choose is often a matter of personal preference because both types of programs lead to a nursing license.
An associate degree takes less time to earn than a bachelor's degree, making it possible to save time and money as you work toward the degree. However, nurses with bachelor's degrees tend to have more job opportunities in administrative roles and leadership positions.
Some flight nurses choose to continue their education and earn a master's degree in nursing. If you decide to go for a master's degree, consider an accelerated MSN or RN to MSN bridge program, giving you credit for previously earned courses. In most cases, it takes between two and three years to complete an MSN program, but you may be able to reduce this to 18 months if you already have a BSN.
However, keep in mind that employers may want you to have hands-on experience in an ER or ICU before applying for a flight nurse job. The longer you're in school earning credentials, the longer you may have to wait to start the new job.
Flight nurses typically do not enter the field immediately after graduation from a nursing program and getting a license. You may need hands-on experience in high-pressure environments, such as an emergency room or intensive care unit.
Caring for critically ill patients helps you develop the skills you need and practice the type of work you'll do as a flight nurse, which requires the ability to think quickly in an emergency, monitor your environment, and attend to the immediate needs of the patient.
Preparing to be a flight nurse also includes certification. To earn the Certified Flight Registered Nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing, you must pass an exam. You can take the exam in a testing center and have three hours to answer 180 questions [3].
Your other option is to take the Transport Professional Advanced Trauma Course offered by the Air and Transport Nurses Association. This two-day hybrid course incorporates online and hands-on learning, covering topics such as transport physiology, trauma, airway and mechanical ventilation, and imaging studies. At the end of the program, you take an exam to demonstrate your knowledge and skills.
Your next step depends upon where you are on the path to becoming a flight nurse. If you already have your registered nursing license, now may be the time to earn flight nurse credentials or build some of the people skills you can use on the job.
On the other hand, if you are not already working in nursing, you may want to learn more about the field. Courses on Coursera can help you learn more about nursing principles or human anatomy that can be useful as you prepare to enroll in a nursing program. You can explore these courses and more, including courses on communicating with team members and managing emotions under stressful conditions as you take the next step toward your new career.
