6 High-Paying Remote Jobs

Explore high-paying remote jobs that can be a great option if you enjoy working outside an office or out in the field. Discover salary, qualifications, and more.
Remote work allows you to be employed outside the typical workplace setting. As a remote worker, you might work from home or in different locations or co-working spaces. The positions may also allow you to be more flexible about when you work, depending on the required hours for the job.
Working outside an office became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic as more employers allowed flexibility among their workforces. In fact, 34.5 percent of companies and organizations surveyed by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said they increased telework for some or all of their employees after the pandemic [1]. That trend may continue to stay level as COVID-19 cases decrease, with employers experiencing the advantages of providing employees with different options besides the traditional office desk.
If you want to get away from a typical office job, continue reading to find some of the highest paying remote jobs that may be a good fit for you.
Perhaps you enjoy working in an office for different clients or going out instead of sitting behind a desk all day. Different types of jobs in an array of fields like health care, finance, marketing, and more could be the perfect fit for your talents in a remote work setting as they typically pay well.
* The following salary data has been extracted from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Job outlooks represent projected growth from 2021 to 2031 unless stated otherwise.
Median annual salary: $133,380 [2]
Job outlook: 10 percent
A marketing manager is in charge of directing a marketing plan for particular clients or organizations. You may be responsible for generating interest in a product or service by developing an advertising strategy, identifying customers who may be interested, or creating a plan to reach new buyers based on potential interest and a monetary campaign budget. You can work in various locations, like a client’s office or a remote workspace.
You will usually need a bachelor’s degree in marketing, advertising, business, communications, or another relevant field. It’s also helpful to have some creative skills to design innovative marketing ideas and the ability to collaborate well with clients who may hire you to work on marketing campaigns.
Median annual salary: $131,710 [3]
Job outlook: 17 percent
A financial manager is responsible for overseeing the finances of a company or organization. You can prepare financial statements, review financial reports, prepare budgets, and help an organization make financial decisions. Financial managers may also have experience in tax laws or specific financial regulations that dictate how a company or organization may operate. A financial manager can work in different locations, depending on the needs of the client, company, or organization. You may need to travel and work in your clients’ offices as you review records, or you could work from a home office for your particular employer.
Financial managers usually need a bachelor’s degree in finance, business, or another related field and several years of previous work experience. Depending on your focus, you may also need certifications, such as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) if you plan to work in the investment field. Each state also has regulations you must follow for becoming licensed as a certified public accountant (CPA). Check with your state’s accounting board to find out what you will need to get licensed in your state.
Median annual salary: $100,910 [4]
Job outlook: 36 percent
Data scientists use analytical tools to find information based on data. You might be responsible for figuring out which particular data is useful for a project and where you can find that data. You can also use data visualization software to present your conclusions based on the data you’ve collected. As a data scientist, you may also be responsible for offering suggestions or goals for a project based on your analysis of the information presented. You do most of your work with computers, so getting a job in the field can allow you to work from home or another remote location is possible.
Data scientists usually need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as math, statistics, computer science, or business, among others, and it’s important to have an extensive knowledge of math and statistics regardless of your major. You also may need experience in a field you would like to enter, such as a finance background if you want to work in the financial field.
Median annual salary: $77,250 [5]
Job outlook: 6 percent
An accountant prepares and examines financial records such as financial statements and taxes. You can also review financial information for potential fraud and inaccuracies or find ways a company or organization can increase profits and minimize wasteful spending. Accountants can also focus on risk management, government spending, or auditing. As an accountant, you may work for a particular company or move around to different clients, depending on the requirements for the services you provide. You can work in client offices going over their financial records or work from home while reviewing tax documents and financial records.
Accountants usually need a bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, or another related field. You could also have a specialty like tax accounting, forensics accounting, or internal auditing. Some positions may require certification and licensure to practice accounting professionally. The most notable of these may be CPA, which requires passing a national exam and being licensed by your particular state.
Median annual salary: $62,800 [6]
Job outlook: 8 percent
Public relations specialists help clients cultivate positive reputations for their businesses or organizations. As a PR specialist, you may be responsible for writing speeches and press releases, talking to journalists, or interacting with the public to boost the public image of a company, client, or organization. You may work at events, meetings, or at home in this role.
Public relations specialists usually need a bachelor’s degree in a specialization such as public relations, communications, journalism, or business. It also may be good to have experience in a particular medium, such as newspapers, corporate communications, or social media.
Median annual salary: $77,600 [7]
Job outlook: 6 percent
You may think of a nurse as someone who works in a hospital, but nurses can work remotely in different ways. Nurses are responsible for monitoring patients, assisting doctors, or performing diagnostic tests. If you don’t want to work in a traditional medical setting, you can be a home health aide nurse. In this position, you would work with clients in their homes or assist with virtual telehealth visits from your home or other locations.
Nurses often need an associate or bachelor’s degree in nursing or a health care-related field, or a nursing program diploma. Some nursing positions may also require a master’s degree. As a nurse, you must acquire a license to practice in your state, including completing an accredited nursing school and passing an exam with the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-RN). Certification in specific areas, such as ambulatory care, integrative nursing, or pediatrics, is possible.
Transform your career with a Professional Certificate on Coursera. Empower yourself with the essential skills needed for remote work from industry experts at Google, Meta, IBM, and other leading companies. Gain the expertise required to excel in a remote job, breaking free from the confines of a traditional office environment.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “US business response to the COVID-19 pandemic, https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/covid2.pdf.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Marketing managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/advertising-promotions-and-marketing-managers.htm.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Financial managers, “https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/financial-managers.htm.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Data scientist, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/math/data-scientists.htm.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Accountants and auditors, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/business-and-financial/accountants-and-auditors.htm.” Accessed March 31, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Public relations specialist, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/media-and-communication/public-relations-specialists.htm.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Registered nurses, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/registered-nurses.htm.” Accessed April 25, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.