Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Certificate

IIM Kozhikode Business Management

Gain essential business skills and prepare for success in top-level management roles as a dynamic leader who can drive transformation and organizational growth with the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, one of the top management institutes in India.

The first cohort will start in October 2022

8-9 months

6-8 hours per week. May vary by student.

$2,500 (INR 187,500)

Explore flexible payment options while enrolling.

Online and self-paced

+ Live classes and feedback from faculty.

No application required

Ranked Top 5 among IIMs by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

With its roots dating back to 1997, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) has become the fastest growing management school in India.

Real world projects

Showcase your new skills to your employer or a hiring manager with an applied industry project

Live sessions and office hours

Learn primarily at your own pace, with doubt clearing sessions and faculty feedback

IIM-K-General-Management

Program description

Expand your skillsets in finance, marketing, data analytics, and more as you develop your business management skills to become an impactful and innovative organizational leader.

Required background

Undergraduate education and 3 years of work experience is recommended to enroll in this program.

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • Leadership
  • Data analysis
  • Business negotiation
  • Strategic decision making
  • Marketing
  • Finance
  • Strategy development
  • Strategy development
  • Business transformation
  • Growth strategies

Overview

Dynamic and visionary business leaders are critical to the success and growth of organizations in an increasingly global economic landscape.

In this program, you'll gain essential business leadership skills and learn the techniques and approaches used by successful business leaders to create effective strategies, drive organizational growth, and create positive and productive business cultures. You’ll focus on analysis, decision-making, finance, marketing, and sales as you build the skills and experience to advance your career. Upon earning your certificate, you’ll be prepared to succeed in top-level management roles and lead transformation and growth at your organization.

Frequently asked questions

Certificates are earned by completing a bundle of graduate-level courses offered on the Coursera platform by some of the world’s most elite universities. Coursera does not grant academic credit.

