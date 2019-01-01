Build in-demand skills in TensorFlow, the open source deep learning framework

DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
TensorFlow: Data and Deployment
TensorFlow: Advanced Techniques
Introduction to TensorFlow for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Networks in TensorFlow
Natural Language Processing in TensorFlow
Sequences, Time Series and Prediction
Browser-based Models with TensorFlow.js
Device-based Models with TensorFlow Lite
Data Pipelines with TensorFlow Data Services
Advanced Deployment Scenarios with TensorFlow
Custom Models, Layers, and Loss Functions with TensorFlow
Custom and Distributed Training with TensorFlow
Advanced Computer Vision with TensorFlow
Generative Deep Learning with TensorFlow
