Explore AI courses from the industry experts at DeepLearning.AI

Develop in-demand machine learning skills and learn about GANs, TensorFlow, neural networks, deep learning, natural language processing, sequence models, and more in these courses taught by AI leader Andrew Ng, founder of Coursera and DeepLearning.AI.

Explore AI courses from the industry experts at DeepLearning.AI

Develop in-demand machine learning skills and learn about GANs, TensorFlow, neural networks, deep learning, natural language processing, sequence models, and more in these courses taught by AI leader Andrew Ng, founder of Coursera and DeepLearning.AI.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Deep Learning

Deep Learning

DeepLearning.AI

Specialization
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 123211 reviews
Intermediate LevelIntermediate Level

Related

Build in-demand skills in TensorFlow, the open source deep learning framework

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder