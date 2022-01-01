University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Analysis, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Econometrics, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Matplotlib, Natural Language Processing, Network Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Regression, Social Network, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(31.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, PostgreSQL, Research and Design, Mathematics, Database Design, General Statistics, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Software Security, Extract, Transform, Load, Data Mining, Data Management, Software Engineering, User Experience, Apache, Storytelling, Statistical Programming, Computer Graphics, Communication, Security Engineering, Data Analysis, Operating Systems, Network Analysis, Graph Theory, Python Programming, Data Visualization, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Software Architecture, Experiment, Big Data, Computer Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Correlation And Dependence
Earn a degree
Degree
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(37.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Databases, SQL, Business Analysis, Exploratory Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Extract, Transform, Load, Data Clustering Algorithms, Cloud API, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Data Management, Cloud Computing
4.7
(6k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Structures, Databases, Deep Learning, Econometrics, General Statistics, Keras, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, NoSQL, Opencv, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, PyTorch, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(14.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algebra, Analysis, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Correlation And Dependence, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Econometrics, Exploratory Data Analysis, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.6
(49k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Databricks
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Mathematics, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Applied Machine Learning, Hyperparameter, Data Structures, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Data Management, Probability & Statistics, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Clustering Algorithms, Statistical Programming
4.3
(29 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Marketing, Mathematics, Plot (Graphics), Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Regression, SQL, Statistical Programming, Statistical Visualization
4.4
(228 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Basic Descriptive Statistics, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Visualization, Database Administration, Database Application, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, General Statistics, Hypothesis, Hypothesis Testing, Machine Learning, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, R Programming, SPSS, SQL, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.5
(45.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Apache, Apache Spark, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Big Data, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Management, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, SQL, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(13.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Bayesian Statistics, Business Psychology, Cloud API, Cloud Computing, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Management, Data Structures, Deep Learning, Econometrics, Entrepreneurship, Extract, Transform, Load, Feature Engineering, General Statistics, Geostatistics, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Tensorflow, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(9.1k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
People who are best suited for working in data science have a strong mix of technical skills and complex problem-solving skills. Beyond the job-related skills, people should have strong critical reasoning abilities, which are needed to help them analyze data and solve problems. Creativity, attention to detail, and strong communication skills allow data scientists to translate their analytical findings into actions that business leaders and decision-makers can take. Because this field continues evolving, people in data science should also be enthusiastic about learning new things and willing to constantly expand their skills.
Are you passionate about using data to solve complex problems? Do you enjoy working in both the business and technology fields? Do you have a thirst for learning new things? If you can answer yes to any or all of those questions, learning data science may well be an ideal course for you. Additionally, if you're looking for a field that's in high demand and applicable to a variety of potential positions, it's hard to top data science. It's among the fastest-growing fields, and by 2026 it's predicted to create more than 11 million new jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Data science opens up a variety of potential career paths, including data scientist, machine learning engineer, data architect, and business intelligence developer. Most people who work in data science start with entry-level jobs like junior data scientist or data analyst after earning a bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field. Some people work their way up from entry-level jobs. Others pursue certifications or trainings specific to systems. To access the largest pool of opportunities, you might want to get a master's or doctoral degree in information technology or computer science.
Data scientists work in a variety of industries, including big tech companies like Google and IBM, financial organizations, pharmaceutical companies, retailers, and even fashion houses. Data scientists work on many different types of jobs, which makes their work valuable to many different types of industries. For example, data scientists might work in fraud identification, market analysis, or manufacturing analysis. Or they might work on projects that task them with analyzing large amounts of data and putting it into reports and dashboards to help stakeholders better understand the significance. Data science can be helpful for marketing, sales, and so much more.