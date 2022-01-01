University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Database Theory, Computer Architecture, Distributed Computing Architecture, Software Architecture, Big Data, Theoretical Computer Science, Change Management, Computer Networking, Data Management, Deep Learning, Databases, Apache, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Computer Programming, Data Architecture, Network Architecture, Computational Thinking, Cloud Computing, Software Engineering
4.3
(322 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Android Development, Big Data, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Vision, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Internet, Internet Of Things, Machine Learning, Market Analysis, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Security Engineering, Social Media, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, Virtual Reality, iOS Development
4.6
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Palo Alto Networks
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Network Security, Network Architecture, Computer Architecture, Security Engineering, Operations Management, Cyberattacks, Operating Systems, Cloud Computing, System Security, Software Security, Computer Networking
4.7
(110 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Application Development, Back-End Web Development, BlockChain, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Continuous Delivery, Cryptography, Databases, DevOps, Finance, Front-End Web Development, HTML and CSS, Html, Human Computer Interaction, IBM Cloud, Interactive Design, Javascript, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Other Web Frameworks, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Framework, System Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.6
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, Network Architecture, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Python Programming, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Software Testing, Statistical Programming, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Web
4.7
(2.9k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Back-End Web Development, Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, Full-Stack Web Development, Javascript, Network Architecture, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software As A Service, Software Engineering, Software Security, Software Testing, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Platforms, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, DevOps, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Network Architecture, Network Security, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Security Engineering, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Software Security, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Amazon Web Services
Skills you'll gain: Amazon Web Services, Cloud Computing, Cloud Load Balancing, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, Network Architecture, NoSQL, Operating Systems, Security Engineering, Software As A Service, System Security, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months