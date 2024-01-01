Choose the Criminal Psychology CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Behavioral Economics, Business Psychology, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Finance, Investment Management, People Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Problem Solving, Strategy
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Negotiation, Game Theory, Strategy
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Critical Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Problem Solving, Computational Logic, Algebra, Applied Mathematics, Data Analysis, Algorithms, Probability & Statistics
Deep Teaching Solutions
Skills you'll gain: Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership and Management
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular criminal psychology courses
- Introduction to Forensic Science: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
- Introduction to Psychology: Yale University
- Social Psychology: Wesleyan University
- Understanding Violence: Emory University
- Psychological First Aid: Johns Hopkins University
- Behavioral Finance: Duke University
- Introduction to Philosophy: The University of Edinburgh
- Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator: Yale University
- Introduction to Mathematical Thinking: Stanford University
- An Introduction to American Law: University of Pennsylvania