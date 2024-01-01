Choose the Investing & Trading Course That Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Leadership Development, Leadership and Management
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Supply Chain and Logistics
- Status: Free
ESCP Business School
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy, Negotiation
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis
Interactive Brokers
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Securities Trading, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Risk Management, Market Analysis, Financial Management
Interactive Brokers
Skills you'll gain: Finance, Investment Management, Financial Analysis, Leadership and Management, Risk Management, Securities Trading, Financial Management, Market Analysis, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Business Analysis, Accounting, Data Analysis, Securities Sales, Taxes
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Business Analysis, Critical Thinking, Finance, Financial Accounting, Financial Analysis, Financial Management, Leadership and Management, Market Analysis, Strategy and Operations
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations
- Status: Free
Commonwealth Education Trust
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Strategy
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: FinTech, Finance, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Risk Management, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Machine Learning Algorithms
University of Leeds
Skills you'll gain: Training, Communication, Critical Thinking
