Explore Our Advanced Microsoft Excel Courses
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Microsoft Excel, Data Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Business Analysis, Computer Programming Tools, Data Management, Market Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Microsoft Excel, Problem Solving
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Game Theory, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Probability & Statistics
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Data Analysis, Planning, Business Analysis, Inventory Management, Operations Management, Process Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Estimation, Forecasting, Leadership and Management, Microsoft Excel, Operational Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Spreadsheet Software, Operations Research, Performance Management, Project Management, Finance, Procurement
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Microsoft Azure, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Human Learning
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Python Programming
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Estimation, Forecasting, Microsoft Excel, Planning, Probability & Statistics, Spreadsheet Software, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Procurement
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Management, Network Security
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, Cloud Standards, Computer Networking, Data Management, Databases, Leadership and Management, Network Security, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
Searches related to microsoft excel
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular microsoft excel courses
- Everyday Excel, Part 3 (Projects): University of Colorado Boulder
- Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 3 (Projects): University of Colorado Boulder
- Game Theory II: Advanced Applications: Stanford University
- Supply Chain Excellence: Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
- Developing AI Applications on Azure: LearnQuest
- MLOps Platforms: Amazon SageMaker and Azure ML: Duke University
- Azure Infrastructure Fundamentals: LearnQuest
- Sourcing Excellence: Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
- Advanced Creative Thinking and AI: Tools for Success: Imperial College London
- Advanced Armv8-M Features: Arm