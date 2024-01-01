Explore Our Advanced Neural Network Courses
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular neural network courses
- Medical Neuroscience: Duke University
- Advanced Machine Learning on Google Cloud: Google Cloud
- Attention Mechanism: Google Cloud
- Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps): DeepLearning.AI
- Applied AI with DeepLearning: IBM
- Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Natural Language Processing on Google Cloud: Google Cloud
- Deep Learning for Healthcare: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Generate Synthetic Images with DCGANs in Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Advanced Data Science with IBM: IBM