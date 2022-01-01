Free
Organizational psychology is an applied discipline of psychology that deals with human behavior in the workplace setting. Psychologists who work in this field study how people act, react, and interact in various occupational situations and analyze the causes and effects of such behavior. When you practice organizational psychology, you'll observe hiring and recruitment practices, employee motivation, disciplines and rewards, and decision making. Organizational psychologists help companies develop training methods, coach team members, and refine performance evaluations. You may also hear some people refer to organizational psychology as occupational psychology or industrial psychology, while some psychologists abbreviate it as I/O psychology.
It's important to study organizational psychology because the behavior of employees can affect the profitability and effectiveness of a company. The way employees act and interact has a direct effect on the bottom line, and helping your workplace optimize its culture can make your company more successful. You can use organizational psychology to coach leaders and employees to work together more effectively. Organizational psychology also gives you tools to help your employees become more mentally healthy and make your decision making processes smoother and easier.
When you've studied organizational psychology, you can put it to use in human resources or in a coaching or consulting role. In human resources, organizational psychology helps you to identify better employment prospects and allows you to mitigate conflict and motivate employees to perform better. You can work with a consulting firm or on your own assisting corporations in developing teams or optimizing their organizations. You may even be able to find work as a coach, working directly with executive teams to improve their companies.
When you're ready to study organizational psychology, online courses on Coursera can help you understand how to manage diversity, handle conflict, and navigate change. You'll have the confidence to advance in your career or find a new one. A course in culture-driven team organization can help you recognize team culture aspects that maximize team performance, learn how to handle conflict effectively, and use the strengths of your team to create a culture of continuous learning. You can also learn how to communicate effectively through storytelling, understand the concepts of psychological first aid, and develop skills in coaching techniques.