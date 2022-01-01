Free
California Institute of the Arts
Skills you'll gain: Culture, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Data Management, Creativity, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Data Analysis
4.7
(131 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidade de São Paulo
Skills you'll gain: BlockChain, Business Communication, Change Management, Communication, Finance, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Operations Management, Process, Project Management, Risk, Risk Management, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(916 reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Communication, Critical Thinking, Culture, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Exploratory Data Analysis, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Probability & Statistics, R Programming, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations
4.4
(38 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Universidade de São Paulo
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Project Management, Change Management, Business Communication, Risk, Communication, Process, Finance, BlockChain, Project, Risk Management
4.9
(222 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Fundação Lemann
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Sales, Business Psychology, Communication, Ordered Pair, People Development, Human Learning, Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Strategy
4.7
(138 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months