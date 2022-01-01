The State University of New York
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Change Management, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Supply Chain and Logistics, Brand Management, Planning, Business Communication
4.5
(111 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy, Data Management, Analysis, Business Intelligence, Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Operations, Planning, Communication, Sales, Business Analysis
4.5
(144 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Communication, Software, Scrum (Software Development), Agile Management, Agile Software Development, Software Engineering, Project Management
4.9
(403 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks