Social science research is the research that scientists do that focuses on the causes and motivations of human behavior. Social scientists seek to understand why and how individuals and groups behave. These researchers apply the scientific method to examine behavior. Social scientists collect and analyze data in order to perform their research. You can put social science research to use in the fields of psychology and sociology, and you can apply your findings to any number of industries from economics to public health to business.
Social science research helps you learn about the reasons behind human behavior. Just as other forms of science can help you comprehend the world around you, social sciences can help you understand the motivations behind human actions and reactions, as well as how our institutions regulate and control behavior. You can apply the principles of social science research to help people become safer, healthier, and better connected to individuals and groups around them. The study of social science can help improve society as well.
The two major disciplines that rely on social science research are psychology and sociology. Psychologists study the motivations and reasons behind the behavior of individuals and groups, while sociologists study the factors that determine the behavior of larger groups of people. If you perform social science research, either as a psychologist or sociologist, you can conduct studies for educational institutions or foundations. You can also work as a consultant to corporations or nonprofit organizations to help them better serve their clients and customers. Social science research allows you to help make life better for people locally and globally.
When you take online courses on Coursera, you can learn a variety of topics from the history of social science disciplines to the issues that face today's analysts and researchers. You can learn the basics of effective statistical research, or you can take courses that explore more specific topics like how social science research affects the law profession or how to include more minorities in your research projects. Coursera hosts courses from prestigious partners like Vanderbilt University, the University of London, and Johns Hopkins University. From statistical analysis to the technological applications of data, you'll gain a firm grasp of the concepts you need to be successful in psychological or sociological research.