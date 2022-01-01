Indian School of Business
Stock trading is the process of buying and selling stocks on public exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ. Stocks represent ownership in a company. Companies sell stocks to raise money for different purposes, such as expanding the business, funding projects, or paying off debt. Investors typically buy stocks so they can make money by selling them for a profit at a later date or earn dividends.
Learning about stock trading can be helpful when you want to invest in stocks. All investments carry a degree of risk, and stocks are one of the riskiest investments available, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can use your understanding of how the stock markets work and how to analyze stock performance when you make investment decisions. Even if you have no plans to manage your investments on your own, this knowledge may be useful when you speak with your financial advisor about your portfolio.
If you learn stock trading, you can put your knowledge to use trading stocks and building your investment portfolio. However, the benefits of learning stock trading extend beyond the immediate application. When you trade stocks, you typically rely on analytical and research skills that you can use in other parts of your life, including evaluating your personal spending habits and comparison shopping for a car.
Through online courses, you can learn the way the stock market works as well as the techniques and skills investors use to buy and sell stocks. You can take courses to increase your understanding of fundamentals like stock valuation, forecasting models, and momentum, or focus on advanced studies like trading algorithms and forecasting skills. Conversely, you may choose to explore specific segments of the stock market, such as futures trading or cryptocurrency, or opt for general courses that cover the history of the markets and their effects on society.