Terrorism is a term used to describe the unlawful violence that groups or individuals commit against property, organizations, or people to intimidate or put pressure on governments or citizens to advance political or social goals. There are two general types: domestic and international. Domestic terrorism is perpetrated by the citizens of a country without any foreign interference. For example, the 1995 bombing in Oklahoma City, OK, is one of the deadliest examples of domestic terrorism in U.S. history. International terrorism is conducted by foreign groups or individuals against another country. The attacks on September 11, 2001, is a prime example of international terrorism.
Learning about terrorism is the best way to understand how to take action to combat it. Terrorism isn't a new topic and its importance isn't confined to just one corner of the world. In America, 9/11 taught us all a difficult lesson about just how devastating terrorism can be. The topic has been receiving increasing amounts of interest as students thirst to know more. Countering terrorism and countering violent extremism are among the most pressing global issues, and that has shifted it to become an increasingly popular academic topic, particularly among aspiring professionals who want to work in national security, business, and other related fields.
Taking courses in terrorism and counter-terrorism can prepare you for a variety of career paths, including jobs as a CIA analyst, counterterrorism specialist, border patrol agent, forensic accountant, law enforcement officer, and TSA screener. Gaining a solid foundation in the forces and policies that have led to past attacks, along with techniques for countering them, prepare you for working in a variety of fields. For example, you might find jobs in the federal government with agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Or you might find work at private companies in roles such as security analysts.
Taking online terrorism courses on Coursera connects you with some of the leading educational institutions so you can study topics ranging from countering violent extremism to understanding how it affects the world to managing international cyber conflicts. You'll be able to choose the online courses that most interest you from Coursera's partners, which include The State University of New York, Universiteit Leiden, Duke University, and LDE Centre for Safety and Security, among others. Best of all, you'll be able to go at your own pace with flexible deadlines and courses at a variety of levels ranging from beginner to expert.