Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Software Architecture, Theoretical Computer Science, Strategy and Operations, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Critical Thinking, Business Analysis, General Statistics, Software Engineering, Supply Chain Systems, Analysis, Planning
4.8
(67 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Behavioral Economics, Research and Design, Supply Chain and Logistics, User Experience Design, Analysis, Communication, Data Management, Digital Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Big Data, Business Psychology, Adaptability, Marketing
4.7
(139 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Interactive Design, Computer Architecture, Transportation Operations Management, Computer Graphics, Supply Chain and Logistics, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Networking
4.7
(1.5k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Amsterdam
Skills you'll gain: Organizational Development, Leadership and Management, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Supply Chain and Logistics, Planning, Communication, Systems Design, Operating Systems, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(45 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Strategy and Operations, Business Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Research and Design, Sales, Planning, Supply Chain and Logistics
4.7
(150 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Transportation Operations Management, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Operations Management, Business Analysis, Planning, Strategy and Operations
4.6
(704 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months