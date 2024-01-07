Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center Logo

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide. Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services and has network affiliations with hospitals in four states. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine’s cancer program.

Ava Hoffman, PhD

Ava Hoffman, PhD

Senior Staff Scientist
Candace Savonen, MS

Candace Savonen, MS

Data Scientist
Department of Biostatistics
Carrie Wright, PhD

Carrie Wright, PhD

Senior Staff Scientist
Elizabeth Humphries, PhD

Elizabeth Humphries, PhD

Emma Pierson

Emma Pierson

Kowe Kadoma

Kowe Kadoma

