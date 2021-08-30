Learner Reviews & Feedback for Capstone: Connected Planning for Business Transformation by Anaplan
About the Course
This course is the capstone project for learners completing the Connected Planning for Business Transformation specialization. In this project, you will develop a rationale and roadmap for Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
By examining the current state of planning in the organization, identifying specific areas where Connected Planning will deliver significant benefits, and addressing organizational obstacles, you will prepare yourself to advocate for Connected Planning, drive its adoption in your organization, and help transform your business.
This course is presented by Anaplan, provider of a leading technology platform that is purpose-built for Connected Planning....