The digital advertising landscape is complex. There are many different types of ads, including: display, video, audio, sponsored, native, social media and search. Consumer data and the ad tech that action on that data are both ubiquitous and complicated. As a result the sheer number of options available to digital marketers is hard to comprehend and manage. This course covers the major forms of digital advertising, from basic display ads to search to cutting-edge programmatic advertising concepts. The Trade Desk, the leading programmatic advertising provider, joins us as our programmatic experts and offers an actionable roadmap on how small businesses can leverage state of the art advertising technologies to accomplish business objectives. In all, this course leaves students with an understanding of digital advertising in its various forms, and how to strategically identify digital advertising opportunities.
This course is part of the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Identify key digital advertising types in digital advertising
Understand key terms and metrics in digital advertising
Comprehend the advertising lumascape, including: advertising agencies, DSPs, DMPs, and SSPs.
Be critical of pros and cons of various digital platforms, and how to be critical of claims made by demand side platforms
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction: Display Advertising
Display advertising, the seminal form of digital advertising, is still prominent today. The following module helps students understand the related history, current trends, concepts, terminology, metrics and benchmarks.
Search Advertising
The majority of digital advertising ad spend in the U.S. is associated with search advertising. Search ads are easy to create. They also reach consumers who often have real purchase intent. The following module helps students understand the related current trends, concepts, terminology, metrics and benchmarks.
Banner and Video Advertising
Video advertising is now ubiquitous and growing, with pre-rolls are taking the industry by storm. The following module helps students understand the related history, current trends, concepts, terminology, metrics and benchmarks.
Social Media Advertising
Social media platforms, and their gigantic revenues, are all driven by digital advertising. At the same time, social media advertising is affordable and leverages advanced data, but comes with limitations and pitfalls. The following module helps students understand the related history, current trends, concepts, terminology, metrics and benchmarks.
Wonderful course. There are meaningful and actionable insights from this course.
The coursework and load was manageable and I feel like I gained a solid understanding of the concepts of digital advertising.
Gained very significant insight to the world of social media marketing and it's future. Looking forward to gaining an in-dept analysis for the same.
this course was absolutely wonderful. i have learned so much about digital marketing landscape and how it works.
About the Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
This specialization takes a critical look at digital advertising tactics for small business. Students will learn how to generate and launch ad campaigns on small budgets with limited-to-no design skills. These courses include: 1) search (Google Ads), 2) social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and 3) native advertising (Taboola). Students who complete our search course will also gain a résumé credential through the official Google Ads Search Certification and a certification through programmatic advertising leader, The Trade Desk.
