About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Digital Advertising Strategy Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify key digital advertising types in digital advertising

  • Understand key terms and metrics in digital advertising

  • Comprehend the advertising lumascape, including: advertising agencies, DSPs, DMPs, and SSPs. 

  • Be critical of pros and cons of various digital platforms, and how to be critical of claims made by demand side platforms

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction: Display Advertising

2 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Search Advertising

1 hour to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Banner and Video Advertising

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Social Media Advertising

2 hours to complete
