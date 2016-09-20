《Java程序设计》课程的主要目标有三： 一、掌握Java语言的语法，能够较为深入理解Java语言机制，掌握Java语言面向对象的特点。 二、掌握JavaSE中基本的API，掌握在集合、线程、输入输出、图形用户界面、网络等方面的应用。三、能够编写有一定规模的应用程序，养成良好的编程习惯，会使用重构、设计模式、单元测试等方式提高代码的质量。
Peking University
Java语言与面向对象的程序设计
Java语言是一种优秀的面向对象的语言，具有跨平台性、安全稳定、用途广泛、容易学习等特点。
简单的Java程序
通过一些最简单的Java程序，学习开发Java程序的基本步骤、Java程序的构成、基本输入输出编程及Java的开发工具的使用。
数据运算、流控制和数组
学习Java语言的基础知识，包括数据类型、变量、常量、表达式和流程控制语句、数组等。掌握这些基础知识，是编写正确Java程序的前提条件。
类、包和接口
从本章开始，进入面向对象的编程技术，将接触到Java最引人入胜之处。本章介绍Java中面向对象的程序设计的基本方法，包括类的定义、类的继承、包、访问控制、修饰符、接口等方面的内容。
非常好，老师说得非常细。自己之前就学过JAVA，现在再来看这个视频，对学过的知识进行了又一次的梳理。
The topics in this course are all useful for a Java developer. The learner should not only learn from the videos and the sample programs, but also the reference resources introduced by the teacher.
