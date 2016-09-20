About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Intermediate Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(1,843 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Java语言与面向对象的程序设计

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

简单的Java程序

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

数据运算、流控制和数组

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

类、包和接口

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

