About the Course
This exciting online course helps you understand design methods and how to use them to identify business opportunities. It starts by focusing on the importance of design in a changing world by examining VUCA (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity) and the 4Cs (critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity). It then delves into the ways opportunities for design are growing in emerging markets and the need for designers to practice their craft as artisans. This includes exploration of the Empathy and Excellence framework. After covering these foundational concepts, the course examines the Double Diamond methodology in detail. It concludes by exploring ways to validate an opportunity by assessing risk versus value and testing your thinking with a canvas.
To succeed in this specialization, you should be a professional with at least two to three years of experience in an organizational setting. Experience in a design role or working with designers is helpful.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Understand the importance of design and the responsibilities of designers
- Examine the expanding role of design and the tools helping it grow
- Analyze how design frameworks can help you find opportunities and frame problem statements
- Assess opportunities, experiences, and the use of a canvas...