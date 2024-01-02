Samsung
Samsung Customer Care Essentials
Samsung

Samsung Customer Care Essentials

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Amanda Harmon
Robert Ketcham
Felipe Limones

Instructors: Amanda Harmon

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • This course will prepare you to effectively understand the Samsung Care organization and the role you can play as an ambassador of Samsung.

  • We'll help you become proficient in providing front of house troubleshooting support for Samsung mobile devices.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 3 modules in this course

This week will focus on the background of Samsung. We will introduce the staples of Samsung devices and provide resources for a deeper understanding of what a Samsung customer may be experiencing.

This module is all about troubleshooting devices in need of Level 1 support.

This module details every part of the interaction with the customer. It covers customer check-in and check-out, troubleshooting, and how to prep the device for repair.

Instructors

Amanda Harmon
Samsung
Offered by

Samsung

