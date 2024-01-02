Prepare to join a group of over 10,000 Samsung Mobile certified repair technicians in the U.S. who have gone through a training certification that equips them with the skills to conduct a mobile repair safely. Samsung has more than 1,000 Authorized Service Centers and service locations which is a care network that 75% of Americans have access to. This is an entry level course that will teach you the basics of Samsung Care that are needed to become a Samsung mobile repair technician or customer care representative.
Samsung Customer Care Essentials
This course will prepare you to effectively understand the Samsung Care organization and the role you can play as an ambassador of Samsung.
We'll help you become proficient in providing front of house troubleshooting support for Samsung mobile devices.
January 2024
4 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This week will focus on the background of Samsung. We will introduce the staples of Samsung devices and provide resources for a deeper understanding of what a Samsung customer may be experiencing.
4 videos10 readings1 assignment
This module is all about troubleshooting devices in need of Level 1 support.
7 videos8 readings1 assignment
This module details every part of the interaction with the customer. It covers customer check-in and check-out, troubleshooting, and how to prep the device for repair.
8 videos10 readings2 assignments
