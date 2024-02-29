Board Infinity
Snowflake - SnowPro Core Certification Preparation
Snowflake - SnowPro Core Certification Preparation

Taught in English

Intermediate level

16 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Understand Snowflake’s architecture, data management, and modeling techniques.

  • Effectively manage and optimize Snowflake environments.

  • Utilize advanced features and analytics in Snowflake for complex data operations.

  • Prepare thoroughly for the SnowPro Core Certification with an understanding of exam format and key topics.

Recently updated!

There are 3 modules in this course

Module 1: Snowflake Fundamentals provides a thorough introduction to Snowflake, a cloud-based data warehousing solution renowned for its unique architecture and capabilities. This module covers the basics of Snowflake, including its architecture, key features, and various editions available across cloud platforms. It also offers an overview of the Snowflake user interface. You'll learn about data loading and unloading methods, best practices, and data transformation techniques. Furthermore, the module delves into data modeling in Snowflake, exploring storage, clustering, schema implementation, and data warehousing concepts. This module is essential for those looking to understand and utilize Snowflake for efficient data management and analytics.

"Module 2: Snowflake Operations and Management" advances into more intricate aspects of managing and optimizing Snowflake environments. This module begins by exploring account management, including user roles, security, resource monitoring, and cost management for storage and compute resources. It then shifts focus to performance optimization, covering query performance analysis, optimization strategies, caching, materialized views, and tuning techniques. Additionally, the module thoroughly addresses Snowflake's security and compliance features, including data encryption, masking, governance, auditing, and monitoring. This module is vital for users seeking to effectively manage, optimize, and secure their Snowflake environments.

"Module 3: Advanced Features and Analytics in Snowflake" dives deep into the sophisticated aspects of SQL and analytics within Snowflake. This module explores advanced SQL functions, analytic and window functions, and the unique features of time travel and zero-copy cloning. It also covers working with semi-structured data like JSON and XML. Additionally, the module examines Snowflake's integration capabilities with BI tools, data integration tools, and API integration for custom applications. Furthermore, it includes best practices, common challenges, real-world case studies, and preparation for the SnowPro Core Certification, making it invaluable for those aiming for advanced proficiency and certification in Snowflake.

