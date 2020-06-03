New York University Logo

New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.

Courses and Specializations

Information Visualization
Information Visualization Specialization

Available now

Introduction to Cyber Security
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization

Available now

Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance
Machine Learning and Reinforcement Learning in Finance Specialization

Available now

Alexandra Seidenstein

Alexandra Seidenstein

Lecturer, Research Scientist, Yoga Instructor
Cristian Felix

Cristian Felix

PhD. Candidate
Computer Science and Engineering
Dr. Edward G. Amoroso

Dr. Edward G. Amoroso

Research Professor, NYU and CEO, TAG Cyber LLC
Computer Science
Eddie Stern

Eddie Stern

Yoga Instructor and Author
Brooklyn Yoga Club
Enrico Bertini

Enrico Bertini

Associate Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Igor Halperin

Igor Halperin

Kate Guastaferro

Kate Guastaferro

Assistant Research Professor
Human Development and Family Studies
Linda M Collins

Linda M Collins

Professor
Social and Behavioral Sciences and Biostatistics, School of Global Public Health
Richard Schechner

Richard Schechner

University Professor
Performance Studies Department
Tommy Lee

Tommy Lee

Senior Lecturer
