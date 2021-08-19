Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advertise and grow your business on Facebook with Canva by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and advertise your business on Facebook. You will learn how to create a Facebook Ad, a Facebook Post and a Facebook Cover with the help of Canva. We will use templates, and create designs from scratch.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements. Creating high quality advertisements is the perfect way to proactively engage with your target audience.
This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
