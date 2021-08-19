Chevron Left
Back to Advertise and grow your business on Facebook with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advertise and grow your business on Facebook with Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
13 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will know how to use Canva to promote and advertise your business on Facebook. You will learn how to create a Facebook Ad, a Facebook Post and a Facebook Cover with the help of Canva. We will use templates, and create designs from scratch. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements. Creating high quality advertisements is the perfect way to proactively engage with your target audience. This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Advertise and grow your business on Facebook with Canva

By Bint e z

Aug 19, 2021

-

By Baishakhi P

Apr 30, 2021

More discussion about this is required

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder