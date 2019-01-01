Aerial Image Segmentation with PyTorch
Create train function and evaluator for training loop
Use U-Net architecture for segmentation
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create train function and evaluator for training loop
Use U-Net architecture for segmentation
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour project-based course, you will be able to : - Understand the Massachusetts Roads Segmentation Dataset and you will write a custom dataset class for Image-mask dataset. Additionally, you will apply segmentation domain augmentations to augment images as well as its masks. For image-mask augmentation you will use albumentation library. You will plot the image-Mask pair. - Load a pretrained state of the art convolutional neural network for segmentation problem(for e.g, Unet) using segmentation model pytorch library. - Create train function and evaluator function which will helpful to write training loop. Moreover, you will use training loop to train the model. - Finally, we will use best trained segementation model for inference.
Prior programming experience in Python and basic pytorch. Theoretical knowledge of Convolutional Neural Network and Training process (Optimization)
Convolutional Neural Network
Python Programming
Autoencoder
pytorch
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Setting up colab runtime
Setup Configurations
Augmentation Functions
Create Custom Dataset
Load dataset into batches
Create Segmentation Model
Create Train and Valid function
Training Loop
Inference
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.